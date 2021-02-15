Spectacular 10 Foot Snow Sculpture Honors Soldiers in Western New York

Eric Jones has done it again. The professional carver, who has been creating spectacular snow sculptures all winter, honored western New York heroes.

The 10 foot tribute, features three soldiers and an American flag. "It's one of my favorite carves," said Jones.

Photo Credit - Automotive Alley

You can see the impressive sculpture at Automotive Alley on Route 98 in Arcade, New York that is helping raise funds for WNY Heroes Inc. It is open to public and is even lit up at night.

Eric Jones of West Clarksville, New York is a professional pumpkin carver and caricature artist. He uses his unique talent to create stunning snow carvings. During the Buffalo Bills season, Jones created several snow sculptures honoring the team.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Before the AFC Championship game, Jones built an 8 foot Josh Allen in his yard, from only snow and spray paint.

After the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a Bills helmet.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Check out Eric's intricate work on several snow carvings he's already created this winter, along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe.

Spectacular Snow Carvings

Eric also does professional caricatures. He recently created a shirt with Allen and Patrick Mahomes. You can see his work and order one for yourself at Giveacaricature.com or visit his Instagram page.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones