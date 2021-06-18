Calling All Restaurants! Madison County Creates Program To Support Local Businesses

Madison County is looking for local restaurants to join their “Madison Local Eats” program.

The program is a gift card matching program, with individuals able to register for vouchers for their favorite Madison County restaurant and double their money.

Customers will be able to sign up for vouchers that they will exchange for either a $50 or $100 gift card. They will be able to pick which food location they want to support, and yes, they can pick more than one.

That voucher will then be brought to the business to be redeemed. There, the customer will pay either $25 for a $50 gift card, or $50 for a $100 gift card.

The other half of the gift card will be reimbursed by Madison County to the restaurant.

Independently owned restaurants in the county can sign up for the program until June 23 at buymadisoncounty.com.

Madison County plans on making the voucher program live for the public on June 29, and additional details will follow.

“For over a year we have watched as our local businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the shutdown, curfews, and other executive orders, our businesses have had to come up with creative ways of staying afloat. Now that things are starting to open back up, we want to help our businesses get back on their feet,” said Madison County Board Chairman John Becker.



The county is committing up to $500,000 in match funds for the program.

The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the County received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.