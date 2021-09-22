Bye Bye Layaway! Walmart Does Away With Popular Holiday Shopping Plan

Bye-bye layaway. Walmart won't be offering the popular holiday program for the Christmas shopping season this year. Instead, the company announced a new 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option.

Gone are the days of paying off your holiday Walmart purchases a little at a time without any interest. This season, you can shop through a third party and be billed every month.

Walmart offers easy and affordable monthly payments online and in stores with Affirm. Alternative to layaway, you can purchase immediately and pay over time at a pace you choose—from 3 to 24 months.

When you checkout at Walmart.com, you can choose Affirm as a payment method and apply for a loan to pay for your items. For in-store purchases you can apply at affirm.com/walmart, pick your desired payment plan, scan your single-use barcode at the register, and make payments online with Affirm.

The difference is you'll be paying interest - anywhere from 10-30%. Unlike using your credit card, you won't pay any late fees.

Affirm always shows you the total amount of interest you will pay, never charging you anything extra. Unlike most credit cards, Affirm does not charge any fees. That means no late fees, no prepayment fees, no annual fees, no hidden fees, and no service fees to open or close your Affirm account.

Certain items are not eligible under the Buy Now, Pay Later plan.

Eligible for Walmart/Affirm Financing:

Electronics, such as laptops, TVs, iPhones, video gaming, and more

Home, such as mattresses, furniture, and more

Home improvement and tools

Auto

Sports and outdoors

Toys

Baby

Apparel

Jewelry

Ineligible for financing:

Pharmacy, health, and wellness

Groceries and food

Alcohol

Tobacco

Baby consumables

Pet supplies

Wireless services plan

Gasoline

Weapons and accessories

Learn more on Walmart's new Buy Now, Pay Later program at Walmart.com.

Celebrate Christmas Year Round at New Store Celebrate Christmas year-round at the new Evolve For the Home Christmas store.