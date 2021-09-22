If you're looking for a unique, secluded getaway option in New York State, there are plenty of islands you can rent using Airbnb. Here are 4 that are budget-friendly, which you can rent for $250 or less per night.

The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island

Located in Cassadaga, New York, a village in Chautauqua County, this rental boasts a 5-star rating and a super host.

Abundant privacy is yours at this Island paradise on beautiful Cassadaga Lakes. Accessible by a new arched bridge or boat, the cottage is brand new inside and out, is environmentally friendly, provides endless outdoor adventure and a charming interior. Fish from the back deck, swim in crystal clear lake water, relax on the covered porch, and enjoy boundless nature literally at your fingertips, in this very unique setting.

The rental unit offers easy access to the water with a porch on the lakeside, a dock with swimming access and boat docking. After a nice swim, you and the fam can warm up at a fire pit and enjoy dinner cooked on the propane grill. Inside the unit there is a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, electric burner, crockpot, on-demand hot water heater, WiFi, a TV, a DVD player, and a telephone. The one thing that might take some getting used to is the composting toilet. It is currently priced at $225 per night.

Private Island on Twin Island Lake

This private island rental with a 4.87-star rating is located in Pine Plains, New York, which is upstate from the City and not far from Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Embark on an off-grid luxury camping adventure in the heart of Hudson Valley, discover one of Twin Island Lake’s private islands with 360 degree views this fall season. Reconnect with yourselves and nature in a Safari style tent furnished with a queen size bed and outdoor amenities. This sweet escape is a once in a lifetime experience you will remember forever.

This listing is a bit less glamorous than the last one. Your rental fee of $200 per night basically gives you access to camp on the quarter of an acre island with some upgraded amenities. There is no wifi, power, or plumbing, but you can get phone service.

Unique outdoor accommodations on a 1/4 acre private island. The entire property is solely yours to enjoy. Our campsite is off-the-grid which means there is no access to electricity, wifi, or modern plumbing. But there is a very cozy-looking tent structure to provide shelter from the elements and it even has a real bed.

During your stay, you will be provided with a canoe and 2 kayaks. You'll also receive linens and water when you check in, along with food and a beverage cooler. There is a hot water shower, a grill, a propane fire pit, and a wood fire pit. As far as the toilet facilities, be prepared to use a waste bag. This island isn't for those looking for luxury, but rather those looking to connect with nature.

Family-Friendly Cottage on Private Island

Located in Clayton, this rental is in the northwest area of New York State. This 4.68-star rated island is near the Thousand Islands. It is available for $211 per night and can sleep up to eight guests. The island is only accessible by boat, so you must book a boat or water taxi service separately. The unit has a full-sized kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom with a new walk-in shower. There is a deck with a grill, table and chairs, as well as a gravel patio for guests to enjoy the great outdoors. If you love water activities, there are three kayaks and two canoes available.

Private Island Airbnb “The Sea Angell”

For $250 a night you can rent this private island residence, accessible by boat only, that features three bedrooms, five beds, one and a half baths, and sleeps six guests. It is located in Fishers Landing, New York, which is located in the northwest region of the state.

The Sea Angell is a 1.2 acre PRIVATE ISLAND (just you will be on it). The island is surrounded by pristine deep water and has gorgeous 180+ degree water views with amazing views of the Seaway, the Thousand Island Bridge, Wellesley Island, sunsets, and Rock Island Light House. This private oasis is perfect for swimming, kayaking, boating, watching the sunsets and the international ships on the seaway.

The owner, who is listed as an Airbnb "super host," says it's perfect for glamping, since it is a work in progress. While there is electricity, modern plumbing, and phone and internet service through your provider, the unit features no cable, WiFi, air conditioning, or central heat.

These four rentals will give you and your loved ones a chance to enjoy an exclusive getaway while not destroying your budget. Now is the perfect time to get out and enjoy one of these islands before winter.

