Buttenschon Invites Students To Send Virtual Valentines To Vets

Many of our area Veterans have been stuck inside nursing homes or locked away in their homes due to the threat of COVID-19. Now, one local Assemblymember is doing her part to try and encourage students to send digital well wishes to those who need it.

Marianne Buttenschon's virtual Valentine's Day celebration will be a way to show support of local heroes. Buttenschon says,

While the pandemic has made it difficult for us to gather together, it’s important to take time and thank our local military veterans for sacrificing so much for our country and its ideals. Many veterans, particularly those in long-term care facilities, may have difficulty staying in close contact with family and friends during the pandemic, and this is a great way for the community to show our support. I encourage all Mohawk Valley students to fill out a Valentines for Vets card and support local veterans.

It's quite easy to do and anyone can participate. Buttenschon's office has created an easy link for students and those who wish to show thanks and support for those who have served our nation so bravely. If you visit www.nyassembly.gov/Buttenschon you will be directed to a site where you can digitally color the Valentines. Those e-cards will then be compiled and loaded on to a slide show to be shown to those veterans in nursing homes and other facilities.

All submissions have to be completed and sent back to the Assemblywoman's office no later than Monday, February 8th, 2020. Buttenschon wants to thank the entire community in advance for their generosity and thoughtfulness during these challenging times.