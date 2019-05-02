Burger King are trolling McDonalds while raising awareness for mental health issues. The fast food franchise have rolled out a collection of Unhappy Meals “because no one is happy all the time.”

Throughout the month of May, Burger King are teaming with Mental Health America. Five Unhappy Meals will be available so people going through a rough time can literally eat their feelings. Hungry patrons can choose a Pissed Meal when they’re angry, a Blue Meal when sad, a Salty Meal for those bitter moments and a DGAF for obvious reasons.

The fifth choice is a YAAAS Meal for when you can’t contain your excitement or just want to speak like one of the Real Housewives of whereverthef—k.

The Unhappy Meals will be sold at select Burger King locations in Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Austin — all in different colored boxes signifying each emotional muse.

“A natural extension of encouraging people to 'be their way' is encouraging them to 'feel their way.' With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect," the chain said in the press release. "With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel."

The Unhappy Meal will be your usual burger/fries/drink combo, and in true unhappy fashion, no toy comes with it.

A donation has been made to Mental Health America on behalf of Burger King, but the exact amount has not been specified.