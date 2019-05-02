Nikki Sixx Reveals Shoulder Surgery

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx revealed he had undergone shoulder surgery to repair a serious injury he sustained onstage. He said it was his fourth major procedure and blamed his onstage behavior for the damage in each case.

“I officially have five cadaver parts in the body now,” Sixx said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by a picture of himself after the surgery. “Finally got the right shoulder repaired. All the rotators were completely torn off the bone. I seem to think it’s a good idea to break things onstage and therefore I am always broken.”

He continued to list the procedures he’d gone through: “Left knee fixed. Left rotator cuff and bicep fixed. Hip fixed. Double hernia fixed. And as I said before, right shoulder fixed.”

Sixx added that he was "excited to heal up. Health is everything. Ready to get onstage and break stuff.”

Meanwhile, Crue drummer Tommy Lee said he was finally enjoying his life after years of worrying about having been on tour while family life passed him by.

In a new episode of the storytelling interview series Why I Create , Lee noted, "I don't think people understand how that all works when you have kids and a touring career where you're constantly gone – you're always gone. And I often wonder: Why do I have this big, beautiful fucking mansion that I'm never at? I ask myself 'why' a lot.”

He said he's now "actually enjoying it. I can take a year off and float in the pool that I've never floated in [because] I'm never here. I'm doing shit that I needed to do, like catch up with my kids, enjoy my home. … And I really feel like these are the golden years, man – with my family and me personally. It's been pretty fucking rad."

You can watch the episode below.