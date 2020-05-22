Be advised! There's an aggressive bull on the loose in Vernon.

The Village of Vernon Police Department is warning the public to avoid Bartholomew Park until further notice. "The area is closed to all pedestrian traffic, which includes the walking trail and water falls."

The bull was last seen in the wooded area between Bartholomew Park and Vernon Downs. "Please stay away."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Animals roaming free in central and upstate New York is nothing new. The most famous was Norm, the cow that grabbed national attention in Utica. It even had it's own song.

Then there was the pig in Rome, the goat in Utica,the horses in Sherrill and the buffalo in Sharon.

And who could forget the kangaroo in the Finger Lakes.

The picture of the bull is a stock image and not the actual bull that's on the loose in Vernon.