Buffalo Dog Trainer Captures Meteor That Caused Loud Boom Across CNY

Many heard the loud boom that rattled central New York and beyond, but few actually got to see it. One woman not only saw it, she captured it on video.

Bekka Gunner of Untamed Adventure Dogs was mushing along the Erie Canal in Buffalo and was lucky enough to catch the meteor/fireball. "I have chills. Talk about cosmic energy. What are the chances of seeing this let alone getting it on video," she shared on Facebook

The loud boom heard throughout the Mohawk Valley at around noon on Wednesday, December 2nd was most likely a meteor or fireball explosion, according to the American Meteor Society. AMS reported sightings at around 12:10 p.m. throughout Upstate New York, Canada, Michigan, Ohio and as far south as Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Cameras that face the CN tower in Toronto, Canada also caught the meteor/fireball.

"How lucky for me to have been in the right place at the right time on a beautiful day with my best friends," said Gunner. "Now I get to share it with the world. I’m gonna go buy a lotto ticket I think."