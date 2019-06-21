Buffalo Bills Not Predicted To Have Winning Season

Sure there are plenty of "Experts" on TV who think the Buffalo Bills are going to be the sleeper team on 2019, but the real experts have a different take.

Betting experts in Vegas think the Bills will not win more than six games.

Most of the lines in Vegas have the over/under of 6.5 games, which means the casino bosses think the Bills won't win more than 6 games.

So how many wins do you think the Bills will get?

