Rome Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

33-year old Antoine Campbell was last heard from in mid-March.

Campbell is African-American, 5 -foot-7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police say Antoine has ties to the Albany/Troy-area, Utica and New York City.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts in asked to call Rome Police at (315) 339-7714.