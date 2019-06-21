Facebook Reverses Ban on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses of the Holy’ Art

Facebook has made the decision to reverse its ban on Led Zeppelin's Houses of the Holy album artwork.

Earlier this week, news broke that Facebook's content policy forbade users from posting the cover art, which features the backsides of a series of nude rock climbers. A spokesperson at Facebook contacted UCR with a statement, explaining, "As our community standards explain, we don’t allow nude images of children on Facebook, but we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we’re restoring the posts we removed."

Prior to receiving the reversal notice, UCR ran a test in which the site shared an image of Houses of the Holy on their Facebook page.

They then received a take-down notice from Facebook's Jessica Oda, who outlined, "Since children as young as 13 years old use Instagram/Facebook and the app is available in third-party app stores, there are rules regarding nudity and solicitation that we have to follow. We place limitations on the display of this content to limit exposure of sensitive content."

The historic cover art was created by the legendary Hipgnosis. His extensive résumé includes dozens of other iconic rock and metal album covers such as Pink Floyd's Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and others, Black Sabbath's Technical Ecstasy and Never Say Die!, Scorpions' Lovedrive and Animal Magnetism, Def Leppard's High 'n' Dry to name a select handful.