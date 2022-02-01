Q: What's a mermaid's favorite type of picture? A: a shell-fie.

We may not see any shelI-fies in this particular batch of photos, but you must give this woman, I mean 1/2 woman 1/2 fish, all the credit in the world. Just look at that outfit!

I won't even get inside my car unless it's been heating for 20 minutes, minimum.

See the cool (okay freezing) photos of a Capital Region woman who dressed up as a mermaid to visit the Lake George Ice Castles below!

Get our free mobile app

The magical, mystical Ice Castles in Lake George continue to be one of the most talked-about outdoor events in Upstate, New York. And judging by the reaction from people who have seen them, it's a spectacle in the Adirondacks worth the trip from anywhere; by land and by sea. Or in this case, both.

If you want to get tickets to see the spectacular Ice Castles in Lake George, click here!

A woman named Erin Smalley is the brave Lake George mermaid seen in the chilly photoshoot at the ice castles. We're not sure who the adorable kids are, but according to her bio, she'll make appearances at parties and events dressed as the mythological creature. But this is next-level stuff here...

Brave Mermaid Make Magical Visit to Ice Castles in Lake George

"Ice Castles, the self-described "...awe-inspiring,...winter phenomenon...(is) built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, and much more."