Bronx man Answers ‘What Is Upstate New York?’ For TikTok Karen
There is one thing that New Yorkers love to do almost more than anything and that's arguing.
New Yorkers will argue about almost anything. Who better, the Jets or the Giants? Yankees or Mets? They will argue about darn near everything you can think of, but nothing brings on an argument like a geographical argument about the different areas of New York and what we call them.
So, what really is considered "Upstate New York"?
Since moving to Upstate New York (I'm confident that Averill Park is truly in Upstate New York, right?) I have made the mistake of saying that the Hudson Valley is in Upstate New York. Some people agree and many others say that that's actually "Downstate or Mid-Hudson" and I'm an idiot for thinking anything else. Oh, and don't get me started on Western, Central, and the Southern Tier.
It is generally accepted that there are ten recognized regions in New York State.
- Western NY
- Finger Lakes
- Southern Tier
- Central NY
- Mohawk Valley
- Capital Region
- Mid-Hudson
- New York City
- Long Island
- North Country
I believe in the KISS method when it comes to regions of New York just like this guy, MikeSchultenyc on TikTok. I think he has the definitive definition of "Upstate New York". What do you think?
@mikeschultenyc #stitch with @toolittwicks Got mad love for upstate tho #upstate #newyork #upstateny #upstatenewyork #upstatenycheck #upstatenythings ♬ original sound - Its Ya Boy Mike
Ghost Station of Manhattan
Inside The Binghamton New York Witch House That's On The Market
Oldest Operating Five and Dime Store in the United States