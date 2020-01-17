Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams Announce 2020 Tour

Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams are hitting the road together for 16 dates this summer that span North America, two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bon Jovi announced the tour, which will be called “Bon Jovi 2020,” on Twitter this week. The band said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24, while American Express cardholders and official fan club members will have early access on Jan. 21.

The band also said it is releasing a new record called “Bon Jovi 2020” and that everyone who buys a ticket to one of the tour dates will get a free copy of the album on CD. They didn’t reveal any other details about the new record, but it would be Bon Jovi’s first studio album since 2016’s “This House Is Not for Sale,” which topped the Billboard album charts when it was released.

You can get access to tickets, and more information here. Let's hope they extend the tour and add some dates closer to Central New York. But I know if you're anything like me, you're willing to travel for the music you love.