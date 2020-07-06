Boilermaker Retail Store Reopens

The Boilermaker’s retail store at 805 Court Street in Utica has re-opened to the public.

The re-opening of the store coincides with the traditional July dates associated with Boilermaker weekend.

Local runners will have the chance to buy 2020 apparel and accessories they would normally been able to get at the Expo.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 4:00.

"We have all the CDC guidelines for screening, sanitizing and social distancing in our store to ensure that it is a safe environment for all of our customers," said Christine Pandolf, Community Outreach Director and Marketing Coordinator. "As with all retail operations, face coverings or masks are required.

You can also purchase merchandise online at boilermaker.com.

The 2020 Virtual Boilermaker will take place from September 1st to the 13th.