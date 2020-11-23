Blow Off Some Steam In The Rome Rage Room

If you're looking to release some stress, and anger, take a trip to the Rome Rage Room.

Triple R is Oneida County's first rage room. For those that don't know, a rage room is a business where people can vent their rage/anger/stress by destroying objects within a room.

Before you step in to smash, you do need to sign a wavier. There are several different packages to choose from at the Rome Rage Room:

1) BYOB Session- $15 (Bring your own Breakables)

During this session, you're invited to bring your own breakables. This session is described as being for 1 person, with 1 Medium Sized Box of 15 Items or less.

2) Rage Starter Session- $25

This session is for 1 person. You'll be supplied with 7 small items, and 7 medium items.

3) Get Smashed Session- $35

This session is for 1 person with a funny twist on getting smashed. You'll be supplied with 2 wine glasses, 2 wine bottles, 6 small items, 5 medium items.

4) Regular Rage Session- $45

This session is for 1 person. You'll be supplied with 10 small items, 8 medium items, 2 large items.

5) Premium Rage $65

This is for 1 person. You'll be supplied with 14 small items, 14 medium items, and 2 large items.

6) Joint Effort Rage- $75

If you're looking for a session with a friend, this one is for 2 people. You're supplied with 15 small items, 15 medium items, and 2 large items.

7) Date Night Rage- $75

This could be a special date night for 2 people. You will be supplied with 13 small items, 13 medium items, 2 wine glasses, 2 wine bottles, and 2 large items.

8) Smash Party Rage- $160

This session is for a group of 1-4 people. You will be supplied with 30 small items, 26 medium items, and 4 large items .

9) Overkill Rage- $315

This session is perfect for a group of 1-8 people. You'll be supplied with 60 small items, 32 medium items, and 8 large items.

The Rome Rage Room is located at 1188 Erie Blvd in Rome. They are currently open Thursday - Saturday 5PM - 9PM. You can contact them online for more info.