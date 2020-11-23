Don't forget while doing your Christmas and holiday shopping of the shipping deadlines with FedEx, UPS, and the USPS. If you want your gift to arrive on time, you need to follow these dates.

The dates for 2020 are different than in years past. That's due to the pandemic, and the fact all mailing services are expecting people to ship more gifts than ever before.

Here's a breakdown of popular shipping services:

USPS Retail Ground® Service Dec. 15

First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 18

Priority Mail® Service Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23

For Military APO/FPO's, using the USPS:

For USPS Retail Ground, they suggest you have it in the mail by 11/6

SAM (Space Available Mail) 11/27

PAL (Parcel Airlift Mail) 12/4

First-Class Mailings, Dec 11 for all APO/FPO's except 093's which is 12/9

Priority Mail 12/11, and 12/9 for 093's

Priority Mail Military Express, 12/18

UPS® Ground Dec. 15

UPS 3 Day Select® Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air® Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air® Dec. 23

FedEx SmartPost® Wednesday, December 9

FedEx Home Delivery®3 Tuesday, December 15

FedEx Ground®1,3 Tuesday, December 15

FedEx Express Saver® Monday, December 21

FedEx 3Day® Freight Monday, December 21

FedEx 2Day® Tuesday, December 22

FedEx 2Day® A.M. Tuesday, December 22

FedEx 2Day® Freight Tuesday, December 22

FedEx 1Day® Freight Wednesday, December 23

FedEx Extra Hours® Wednesday, December 23

FedEx Standard Overnight® Wednesday, December 23

FedEx Priority Overnight® Wednesday, December 23

FedEx First Overnight® Wednesday, December 23

FedEx SameDay®2 Friday, December 25

FedEx SameDay® City Priority2 Friday, December 25

FedEx SameDay® City Direct2 Friday, December 25"

Remember that the above dates are guidelines as the suggested last date that you should try to get them shipped. If you really want to make sure that your packages arrive in time for the December 25th 2020 holiday, you might want to get them out sooner.