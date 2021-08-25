One of the most annoying things in the world is spam phone calls. No sir, I don't need an extended warranty on a car that I sold three years ago.

So what is more annoying than getting an unsolicited spam call twenty times a day? Getting a spam text non-stop. We live in a day and age where we are virtually reachable 24hours a day 7 days a week.

Nowadays most people won't answer a phone call if they don't know the number so what are spammers do? They started sending spam texts.

Chances are if your phone goes off with a notification of a text you go ahead and read it right? So the spammers are hoping that you read it and respond or click on the attached link.

I noticed that about six months ago I went from getting 2 or 3 spam texts per month to about 2 to 3 spam texts per day. They are usually addressed to someone else and they ask for you to click on a link. (BTW, never click on a link that you are unsure of. That is one of the easiest ways to let spammers get info off your phone)

I would usually just ignore the texts and delete them but then they just kept on coming. Bing, bing, bing...notification after notification of a new text message. It was driving me nuts until I found out you could block them and report them as spam.

It is really easy to report spam texts and block them. It takes just a couple of steps and maybe 2 minutes of your time.

Here is what you do to report a Spam Text:

