Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder Of Utica Police Officer

A Utica man has been found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer related to an April 2020 shooting investigation involving a Utica Police officer.

The verdict against Earl Roberts was reached after a week-long trial.

Police say Sgt. Peter Caruso was patrolling near Whitesboro Street and Brayton Park Place when he was confronted by Roberts.

They say Roberts fired numerous rounds at Caruso without provocation, with Caruso returning fire.

Roberts then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside 912 Brayton Park Place.

After several hours, METRO SWAT entered the home and took Roberts into custody.

The UPD released the following statement following the guilty verdict:

The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit worked hand in hand with ADA Laurie Lisi and ADA Stephanie Singe from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to establish the strongest case possible against Roberts. We cannot thank the two of them enough for all the effort, time, and dedication they put into this case. This very successful resolution would not have been possible without them.

Since the incident, Caruso was promoted to Sgt, where he is currently a front-line supervisor where is currently a front line supervisor in our Patrol Division Midnight Shift..

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

Must See Photos of $2 Million White Lake Lodge in Woodgate, NY for Sale This home and potential business opportunity that is known locally as the White Lake Lodge, is on 250 feet of White Lake frontage. Tour this beautiful home and feel like a multimillionaire.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State