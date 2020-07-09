For the entire month of July, we want to highlight burgers on our CNY Food Tour. Get ready to take your taste buds on a journey with the Black & Blue Burger from Stockdale's Bar and Grill in Oriskany.

Stockdale’s Bar & Grill is located at 103 River Street in the village of Oriskany. They opened back opened in 2012. This author remembers when they first opened up, as he was a regular patron just living a few blocks away.

Our namesake comes from James Bond Stockdale, who was Vice Admiral on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier.

Over the past 8 years, They have offered a variety of craft beer on draft and in cans/bottles, and a great a selection of wine and spirits. People come for drinks and stay for their delicious food. Of course they have amazing chicken wings, but they also have grass fed beef burgers.

One of their Central New York famous burgers is their Black & Blue Burger. This burger is a half pound beef burger seasoned and topped with crumbly blue-cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted brioche roll and a side of fresh cut fries:

Photo via Stockdales

They also offer their Classic Burger, Pepper Jack, and The Stockdale. Due to COVID 19, they are currently still closed, but will be re-opening in the near future. They post daily specials and events on FB, Twitter and Instagram. When they are back to business, remember that they offer eat-in and takeout service.