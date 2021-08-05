Could You Take On This Binghamton Gold Medal Burger And Not Get Heartburn?

If your Olympic sport is eating, you'll want to take the short trip to Binghamton from Central New York. The Colonial is offering the "Take Home The Gold Burger" for you to take on.

Olympic athletes need to their calories for training right? Well, this burger will definitely deliver on that. Here's what's exactly inside this burger for champions:

Check out our Take Home The Gold Burger, with 8oz burger patty, 6oz beef cheesesteak, corned beef, chorizo sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, beer cheese, white and yellow American, Swiss and provolone."

6 different kinds of meat, 5 cheeses....This burger won't leave your stomach empty.....or your calorie counter for the day.

The Colonial is located at 56-58 Court Street in Binghamton. The Take Home The Gold Burger isn't the only out there menu item they offer: PB and J burger, a deep fried burger, belgian waffle battered wings, and a 32oz bloody marge that's topped with a slider, bacon, mozzarella sticks, shrimp, veggies, grilled cheese, and wings.

Want BBQ Closer To Home?

If you love stopping on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville for some barbeque, you'll have to drive to a different spot. Full Throttle BBQ has announced they are moving to a brand new home.

They'll be taking over the old Jet Diner at 9585 River Road in Marcy. According to the owners, they hope to be fully open in the new spot by September 1 or even earlier. They did ask for customers to be patient as they are in the process of moving. You can read more online here.

