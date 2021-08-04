Semi Falls Off I-690 Onto I-81 in Syracuse, Closing All Lanes

UPDATE: I-690 Westbound ramp to I-81 Northbound ramp re-opened at 8:30 AM.

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 is causing problems with the morning commute.

The semi crashed on I-81 northbound under the I-690 bridge in Syracuse, according to 511NY.

Police on the scene told Onondaga County 911, the tractor-trailer was traveling on Interstate 690 West when the driver overturned and fell onto 81 North, according to Syracuse.com.

The crash also closed the Harrison Street on-ramp to I-81 and the I-690 west on-ramp to I-81 north according to the NYS DOT.

A detour has been set up from I-81 Northbound to I-481 northbound or I-81 northbound to I-690EB/I-690WB.

All lanes closed and could stay that way for several hours. Motorists are advised to find another way around until the mess is cleaned up.

We'll keep you posted when the accident is cleared up and lanes re-open. Or you can check the status at 511NY.org

