Def Leppard are set to play Boston's Fenway Park tonight (Aug. 11) as part of their tour with Journey . Singer Joe Elliott got a bit of a preview of the historic ballpark last night when he sat in with Billy Joel .

Towards the end of the main set, Joel brought out Elliott, and they performed Def Leppard's classic "Pour Some Sugar on Me." Shortly before Elliott's appearance, Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band also came out for his own "Centerfold." You can see both songs below.

According to Setlist.fm , early in the night, Joel sang a little bit of Boston 's "More Than a Feeling" and Elliott returned for the final song of the evening, Joel's hit from 1980's Glass Houses , "You May Be Right. " However, video of both of those have yet to surface.

Joel has a smattering of stadium shows sprinkled in among his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, where he celebrated his 100th concert in July by duetting with Bruce Springsteen . Next month he'll play Chicago's Wrigley Field and Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium, and will hit BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., in October. You can get full information at his website .

After Fenway Park, Def Leppard and Journey will play the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va., on Monday. Their tour , which began back in May in Hartford, will run through Oct. 6, when it wraps up at the Forum in Los Angeles.