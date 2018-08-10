Fifteen thousand dollars will buy you access to the President , but those same dollars could be spent in our local community and make a big difference. Where would you spend $15,000 to help the community instead?

President Trump will visit Central New York on Monday, August 13 with a stop in Utica for a pricey fundraising dinner where the top ticket price is $15,000. Those are big dollars, and the kind of money that could really help out in Central New York.

5 Places to Spend $15K in CNY

If you want to make a political statement, you could donate $15,000 to the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees. If you want to show you really don't care about politics, then donate your $15,000 to your local Humane Society - like Rome , Utica , or Herkimer. If you want to reinforce an issue on the President's agenda, you could support veterans by donating to the Veteran's Resource Center. If you just want to help as many people as you can, what about supporting your local food bank or food pantry? If you just don't want to hear one more thing about politics, the downtown hospital, and/or term limits, we suggest you take your $15,000 and a few of your friends to one of Central New York and forget about things for a while.

Where would you spend $15,000 if you had it to spend on anything you wanted?