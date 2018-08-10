5 Places to Spend $15K In Central New York
Fifteen thousand dollars will buy you access to the President, but those same dollars could be spent in our local community and make a big difference. Where would you spend $15,000 to help the community instead?
President Trump will visit Central New York on Monday, August 13 with a stop in Utica for a pricey fundraising dinner where the top ticket price is $15,000. Those are big dollars, and the kind of money that could really help out in Central New York.
5 Places to Spend $15K in CNY
- If you want to make a political statement, you could donate $15,000 to the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees.
- If you want to show you really don't care about politics, then donate your $15,000 to your local Humane Society - like Rome, Utica, or Herkimer.
- If you want to reinforce an issue on the President's agenda, you could support veterans by donating to the Veteran's Resource Center.
- If you just want to help as many people as you can, what about supporting your local food bank or food pantry?
- If you just don't want to hear one more thing about politics, the downtown hospital, and/or term limits, we suggest you take your $15,000 and a few of your friends to one of Central New York and forget about things for a while.
Where would you spend $15,000 if you had it to spend on anything you wanted?