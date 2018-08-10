The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend in Central New York. Will the weather play nice an allow us to see it?

Good News : A new moon will make the skies darker and thus the meteors easier to see.

Bad News : Syracuse.com reports skies are also forecast to be mostly cloudy both nights across much of the state.

The clouds are likely to be thickest the farther east you go, though, so Western New Yorkers will have a better shot than their fellow star-gazers in the Hudson Valley. Buffalo's skies should be relatively clear Saturday night, with clouds increasing Sunday. Albany is likely to be socked in both nights with heavy cloud cover and some rain."

Good news for us here in Central New York, we could get plenty of breaks in the clouds to offer amazing views.

BONUS VIDEO