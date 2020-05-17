Bills DT Ed Oliver Arrested In Houston

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was reportedly arrested in Houston, Texas during the overnight on Saturday into Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to the Montgomery County Jail, Oliver is being held on one count of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Oliver reportedly had an open beer between his legs.

The police uploaded video of the arrest as well, you can watch it here.

Because of the arrest and the NFL's league-conduct policy, there's now a chance Oliver misses part of the 2020 NFL season.

Oliver was the Bills' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston.

