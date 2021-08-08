There's just something so special about a slice of wood fired pizza. It just tastes differently. Where can you find the best wood fired pizza in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York?

Where To Find The Best Wood Fired Pizza In The Utica And Rome Area Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to that, and we use normal pepperoni on ours....not the stuff that Buffalo tries to pass off as a pizza topping.

Either way, here's where to find the best of the best when it comes to wood fired pizza:



10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

Did You Know These Restaurants in The Utica/Rome Area Are Dog Friendly? Looking to take your pup along with you for your next meal? These restaurants in the area will allow them at your table while you are outside! Who knew?

Luckily, you don't have to travel far and wide for amazing pizza in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to that, and we use normal pepperoni on ours....not the stuff that Buffalo tries to pass off as a pizza topping.

Either way, here's where to find the best of the best when it comes to wood fired pizza:

Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza

Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza is currently located at 8636 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. On Yelp and Google, they have the highest rating for wood fired pizza in our area. They also have a location in Little Falls.

Lukins Brick Oven Pizza

Lukins Brick Oven Pizza is currently located at 640 Varick Street in Utica. You can catch live music, trivia, and good eats each and every week.

Dicastro's Brick Oven

Dicastro's Brick Oven is currently located at 615 Erie Blvd West in Rome. They offer delicious Italian entrees with their own housemade pasta, and of course brick oven pizzas.

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza is currently located at 315 North Main Street in North Syracuse. They offer a neapolitan inspired wood-fired pizza with two locations in Central New York. The location mentioned above, and Camillus.

Gypsy~Girl Wood Fired Pizza

Gypsy~Girl Wood Fired Pizza offers on-site wood fired pizza and more. You can call 315-751-9247 for more info.

Babe's at Harbor Point

Babe's at Harbor Point is currently located at 80 North Genesee Street of Utica. They offer several different styles of wood fired pizza.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.