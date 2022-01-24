Best Garages in Utica to Change Your Car’s Lifeblood

Do you change your vehicle’s oil when you’re supposed to? You should.

At least that’s what they tell you. Why you should, I have no idea. Seems like more propaganda from Big Oil. Like, why every 3,000 miles? That number seems suspiciously round. Then again, I don’t know anything about cars. I can tell you some basic things, like whether or not it’s running, and I’m 75% sure I can change a tire (although I’d probably damage the frame by placing the jack in the wrong spot.)

When it comes to my knowledge of cars, I often think of that George Costanza quote from Seinfeld:

“They can make up anything; nobody knows! ‘Well, you need a new Johnson rod in here.’ Oh, a Johnson rod. Yeah, well, better put one of those on!”

But I like the peace of mind an oil change gives me. Moreover, I like it when the oil change is fast, affordable, and the garage doesn’t upsell me on a bunch of different things my car may or may not need.

Yes, I’m aware that changing your oil yourself will save you bundles of money in the long run. Yes, I’m aware that it’s relatively easy to do if you have the right tools and know-how. But I’m also aware that it’s winter in Upstate New York, and that spending even a second longer outdoors than necessary is just not an option.

We took a look around the Utica area and found the best places to get an oil change:

Top Utica Garages for a Hassle-Free Oil Change We found the best garages in Utica that perform a hassle-free oil change.

5 Must Have Items For Your Car In The Winter Winter is here and these are must-have for your vehicle

12 Best Extended Car Warranty Memes Tired of all those extended car warranty calls? You're not alone. Here are the 12 best memes.