Darn That Autocorrect! 10 Message Mistakes That’ll Crack You Up

Darn that autocorrect! We've all sent or received messages that have a completely different meaning thanks to an autocorrected word or two. Some can be embarrassing, but most are hilarious, especially for everyone not involved in the message.

Someone needs to have a talk with Siri, Alexa, or whoever the heck is behind correcting our messages. That way friends won't think you're packing a camel toe for vacation, auctioning off kids, preparing for flamingo in the weather, or genital thunderstorms. And let's not even get started on the fondled vs googled debacle. That poor child is probably scarred for life after reading mom's text.

Oh, and did you know a missing GPS found in the back seat of a car has a whole new meaning when it's autocorrected to GSPOT?

Thankfully there's an entire website dedicated to these hilarious mistakes for our enjoyment and we're going to feature a few every morning to start your day with a smile.

Here are the top 10 autocorrected message mistakes that'll leave you in tears. You can read more at Damnyouautocorrect.com.

