College bars come in all shapes and sizes. Dive bars, sports bars, alumni hangouts, bars with great food, etc.

We have chosen 14 collegetown bars that might interest you the next time you are visiting your student in one of these places. We did not head deep into the "dive bar genre," because for the most part parents and alumni like to visit the bars on this list also (as well as students, of course) so they tend to be appropriate for all ages. And most serve food. And several of them serve awesome food.

Here are 14 spread all over Upstate New York that you might want to check out. If you are a visiting alumni from 10 or 20 years ago, or if you are a parent taking your kid on a first time campus visit, these are what you might expect to find near any campus.

