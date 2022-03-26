Criminals Are Using AirTags To Track People And Steal In New York

Criminals are using AirTag technology to potentially track and steal belongings and personal property in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning to residents to be aware that they could be a victim. AirTags are an Apple product used to trackdown things and people,

People have reported finding AirTags on their vehicles, in their purses, pockets, and other personal property. Some people have even received notifications on their phones that their whereabouts are being tracked and their location information is being shared.

Attorney General James warns,

“Across the country, Apple AirTags are being misused to track people and their belongings to cause harm. Tracking people without their awareness or consent is a serious felony and will not be tolerated by my office. I urge all New Yorkers to pay close attention to their belongings and follow the tips provided by my office to stay safe. New Yorkers’ safety is my top priority and my office will continue to do everything in its power to protect New Yorkers.”

Attorney James offers these tips to keep yourself safe:

- Listen for a beeping sound

- Pay attention to any “Item Detected Near You” notifications on your iPhone

- If you are an Android user, download the Tracker Detector app

- Check Apples update guidance

- Update your Apple device to receive the latest protection

