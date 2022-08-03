MTV's classic fire-loving and fart-knocking duo triumphantly return tomorrow (Aug. 4) on Paramount+ with an all-new season of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. The new movie (Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe) whet our appetites, and now it's time to get back what we fell in love with first about these below-average teenage a-holes many years ago: watching them savage videos.

We know Beavis and Butt-Head will comment on lots of social media content this time around with plenty of Tik-Tok, Twitter and YouTube videos thrown in as chum. But there will still be music videos. Paramount+ has revealed that Beavis and Butt-Head will react to music videos from Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, BTS and more. (Pitchfork reports that in the second episode Beavis actually admits he's a member of the BTS ARMY and can name specific members of the group.)

Before you start to stream the new season, let's get in the way-back machine and look back on Beavis and Butt-Head's nastiest (and truthful) cut-downs on the music videos from MTV's heyday. Enjoy the Top 10 below!