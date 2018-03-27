Bayer Issues Voluntary Recall Of Alka-Seltzer Plus Products

Tis the season to still be using cold medicine. Bayer has issued a recall on Alka-Seltzer Plus products.

These products were sold in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger after February 9th.

Can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall (please see attached photos)."

The affected packages are being recalled because the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the actual product in the carton. Consumers who purchased packages of Alka-Seltzer Plus that are being recalled should stop using the product and contact Bayer with questions. Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Bayer Consumer Relations at: 1-800-986-0369.

For more info, you can find all the details at the FDA website .

