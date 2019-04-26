For years now, we had been told that Avengers: Endgame would be the finale of Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , the wave of Marvel movies that kicked off with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War . But during the press tour for Endgame , Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed publicly for the first time that that’s not actually true. Instead, Phase Three continues for one more film — this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home .

Feige’s comments, via Newsweek :

However, when Feige was asked this weekend about Far From Home during an interview at a Shanghai-based fan event for Endgame, the Marvel Studios president bluntly stated, “It’s the end of the third phase.” He then added that this was the first time he had said this publicly.

Phase Three was already the longest in the MCU; both Phase One and Two ran just six movies. Phase Three will now run almost twice as long; 11 total films with Spider-Man: Far From Home officially included. This also means Spider-Man is the first Marvel character since Iron Man to get two movies in any single Phase of the MCU. (The first two Iron Man s were both part of Marvel Phase One.) And it also also means that beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , whose spot on the Marvel release calendar is not totally solid because of the firing and rehiring of writer/director James Gunn, we know exactly none of the movies in Marvel’s Phase Four. Which is probably how Marvel wants it going into Endgame. (We still don’t even know for sure whether Spider-Man: Far From Home is set before or after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame .)

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 2.