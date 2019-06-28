As promised, a new version of Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters today, supposedly the last big push for the film before it leaves theaters, hopefully (at least as far as Disney’s concerned) as the new #1 biggest film of all time.

Marvel said fans that they would get “a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and it will be a chance for fans to get a head start on the upcoming Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” via a special sneak peek!” The “unfinished deleted scene” involved the Hulk, and would have introduced the character instead of the way he’s revealed in the film, having lunch with Captain America, Black Widow, and Ant-Man. In this new scene, with very crude special effects (hence “unfinished”), the Hulk rescues people from a fire. That’s when he gets a phone call and answers “Steve who?” — as in Rogers, which would have led into the scene we saw in the theatrical cut.

The sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home is the film’s first scene, where Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill investigate an incident in a Mexican village, where they encounter one of the Elementals, along with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio for the first time. The new Endgame also includes a tribute to late Marvel legend Stan Lee, who passed away last fall at the age of 95. The video features quotes from Lee about working for Marvel and appearing in their movies, and appreciations of his work from Marvel directors like James Gunn.

This new version of Avengers: Endgame is in theaters everywhere now.