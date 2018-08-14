Aretha Franklin in Good Spirits, Says Nephew

Aretha Franklin ’s nephew Tim Franklin said the iconic singer was “alert, laughing, teasing,” despite reports that she was gravely ill.

The 76-year-old legend, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, was said to be receiving hospice care at home, surrounded by her family.

“I saw her a week ago Friday and we talked for about 45 minutes to an hour,” Tim told People . “My brother was there on Saturday, and she was alert, talking, laughing, joking. She’s watching TV, so God forbid she sees all of this ‘Aretha’s dead,’ so I don’t want to dampen her spirits on that.”

He added that her relatives were “trying to keep her spirits up and go from there. … We believe she’ll pull through it, she believes she’ll pull through it, and that’s the important thing. ... She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people. Family is there with her. She’s home.”

Showbiz 411's Roger Friedman had originally reported on Franklin's condition, and later told CNN that "she has a great family, she's surrounded by love and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers.”

Further words of support and encouragement came from the rock world. Among those, Kiss ' Paul Stanley tweeted, “There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin. Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible.” Dave Davies of the Kinks said he was “sending prayers,” while David Crosby described Franklin as having “taught us the word respect.” David Coverdale simply posted a classic picture of the singer.