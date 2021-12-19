Answers to 25 Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 23 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. Now marketed as Comirnaty, the vaccine is available for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in people 16 years and older. The vaccine is also still available under emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds, as well, and for the administering of third doses for people who are immunocompromised.
A successful vaccination campaign relies on a large enough group of people getting the vaccine in order to achieve what is known as herd immunity. While that exact number is still unknown, it is estimated that 80–90% of the population must be immune—either by vaccination or prior exposure to the virus—in order to achieve herd immunity. This means it’s extremely important that people feel confident in the vaccines and vaccination process.
Stacker compiled a list of 25 common COVID-19 questions and their answers from news, scientific, and government reports.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
