Another Former New Hartford Resident On Jeopardy

We have another former New Hartford resident putting his knowledge of everything to the test on Jeopardy!.

Bo Mendez, a former Cultural Professional Manager of Programs and Digital Communications at The Center for Brooklyn History, is from New Hartford, now living in Brooklyn. He was on Jeopardy! Friday, January 29. His Facebook page demonstrates how excited he was for his chance to win a boatload of money:

Throughout my life, many of my friends and family have known me as a "fountain of useless information." What if I told you that I got to put this title to the ultimate test?

THIS FRIDAY (1/29), CLEAR YOUR SCHEDULES AND FIND YOUR LOCAL AFFILIATE STATION. Ya boi was on Jeopardy!

Mendez came in third place, winning $1,000. But it sure looks like he had the time of his life! You can't take the memories and experience away.

Stephen Newman, an attorney formally of New Hartford, was also on the show on Wednesday, January 27. He failed to take out Brian Chang but did come in second place, winning $2,000.

We are all still mourning Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's loss, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer at 80 years old. Trebek continued his role of game show host up until October 29th, just 10 days ahead of his passing.

Jeopardy! at 7:30 p.m. on WKTV

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All 10 Times ‘Utica’ Has Come Up on Jeopardy!