For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders.

Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights, school continued as normal on Tuesday after getting the 'OK' from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

After some upgrades to the school's motion detection and surveillance system following the previous night's break-in, New York State Police were notified of the incident on Monday night and responded to the school in time to catch one of three people believed to be involved, according to an email from District Superintendent Gregory Molloy. However, he said, two others fled and got away.

"It appeared that food items again were the target of theft," Mollory's email said. "Our food service department has been directed to discard any/all food that was not sealed or appeared tampered with. Police have conducted a full sweep of the building and cleared it for normal activities," he said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 315-366-2318.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

