Wanna Play a Game? Try Picking Best Halloween Costume in CNY

Do you wanna play a game? Try picking your favorite Halloween costume in Central New York this year. We dare you to choose just one.

There were so many great creations it was hard to pick only one. From Jigsaw in the movie Saw and the witches from Hocus Pocus to dozers, combines, and snack machines, the homemade costumes won Halloween 2022.

Top Kid Costumes

Anyone can trick or treat in a store-bought costume. But these homemade kids' costumes are among the best of the best. That little old lady with the walker stole my heart. Props to whoever took the time to make the cardboard farm equipment and snack machine and applause on the Saw makeup.

TSM

Top Adult Costumes

Hocus Pocus seemed to be the most popular costume in Central New York this year for adults. But this one tops them all.

Credit - Amber Watson

Couple Costume

Speaking of makeup. This pair has one of the best couple costumes thanks to those faces.

Credit - Karen Stalls Stefanski

Most Creative

There were so many creative costumes in Central New York. But the best one goes to the Gatorade kids who were just one short of a six-pack. Easy yet brilliant!

Credit - Jenna Boice

Top Group Costumes

Familes and co-workers went all out this year. The best ones recreated two popular movies - the Adams Family and The Wizard of Oz.

TSM

Thank you to the hundreds of people who sent in their Halloween costumes this year. Take a look at the best of the best around Central New York and see if you can choose just one.