Animal Adventure Park Closes “Drive-Thru Zoo” Operation

More adjustments are coming to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, which had been operating as a drive-thru attraction in recent days.

A post on the park's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon announced the "drive-thru zoo experience" would be closed until further notice.

An updated message indicated the business was preparing to reopen "to foot traffic" on Saturday. That post stated the drive-thru operation would be closed until June 4.

The animal park operators made adjustments for the opening of its eighth season to accommodate visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the drive-thru format, visitors were advised to remain in their vehicles at all times. They also were instructed to have no contact with the animals.

The drive-thru park was scheduled to be open from Thursday through Sunday.

Animal Adventure Park gained global attention three years ago when people watched a video feed of April the Giraffe in the weeks before she gave birth to a calf who was named Tajiri.