The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office released its 2022 Top Ten Most Wanted List just last week.

You can now cross one name off that list.

Investigator’s from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit and the United States Marshall’s Regional Fugitive Task Force took 35-year-old Andrew Relf into custody at the Rodeway Inn in New Hartford.

Relf had been wanted on a bench warrant for drug and weapons charges.

He’s being held in the Oneida County jail without bail.

The Town of New Hartford Police Department assisted in the apprehension of Relf .

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

