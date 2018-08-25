Surprise, b-tch! Bet you thought you’d seen the last of these witches.

UPDATE: FX has also released a new Apocalypse teaser, which you can watch below.

Ryan Murphy summoned the witches of American Horror Story: Coven earlier this summer, and they’ve all finally reunited in Miss Robichaux’s Academy. And I mean everyone – Stevie friggin Nicks included! Murphy shared the first photo of the witchy women back on the set for AHS: Apocalypse over the weekend:

In addition, FX has released yet another creepy teaser for Apocalypse — a good reminder for those tempted to watch with the lights out:

The eighth season of AHS will be the much-anticipated crossover between Seasons 1 and 3, Murder House and Coven . There are two witches missing above though – Jamie Brewer’s Nan, and of course the former Supreme, Jessica Lange’s Fiona Goode. At the end of Coven – and spoiler alert if you haven’t watched yet – Finoa dies from cancer, but as we all know, no death is permanent in the Ryan Murphy universe. My best guess is Fiona will stay dead, so to eliminate any confusion when Lange returns (!) as Constance Langdon from Murder House .

Apocalypse , which will feature a very-grown up Michael Langdon , will also star returners Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, and Cheyenne Jackson. Joan Collins also joins the series, playing the grandmother to Peters’ character, but who exactly Peters is playing this time around still remains a mystery. (Technically, his revived corpse Kyle is still around at the end of Coven and Tate is still hanging around the Murder House home, so could we see him in multiple roles?)

Prepare for more witchy madness when AHS: Apocalypse premieres on September 12.