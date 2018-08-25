September 2018 New Music Releases
Paul McCartney tops the list of September new music releases with his first studio effort since 2013's New – and his first new music since a pair of collaborations with Kanye West in 2015.
Elsewhere, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons digs deeper into the blues, and the Guess Who are back with The Future IS What It Used to Be. Ann Wilson's new solo album Immortal reworks songs written by artists who have recently died, while Paul Simon's takes another pass at several of his own songs.
This month's live offerings are highlighted by a first-ever concert recording from Yes Featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, culled from their sold-out show last year in Manchester, England, and an album focusing on series of contemporary Lynyrd Skynyrd appearances in Atlantic City.
September reissues include an expanded box-set version of Led Zeppelin's 1976 live album and concert film The Song Remains the Same, music from Bob Seger's pre-Silver Bullet Band days and, a deluxe 50th-anniversary reissue of the Doors' third album.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
Sept. 7
Alter Bridge, Live at the Royal Albert Hall featuring the Parallax Orchestra
Bob Seger, Heavy Music: The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967
Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions
Grateful Dead, Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It
Grateful Dead, Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 1: Big Rock Pow Wow ’69
Lenny Kravitz, Raise Vibration
Led Zeppelin, Song Remains the Same (reissue)
Paul Carrack [Squeeze, Mike + the Mechanics], These Days
Paul McCartney, Egypt Station
Paul Simon, In the Blue Light
Yes Featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, Live at the Apollo
Sept. 14
Ann Wilson, Immortal
The Doors, Waiting for the Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Dream Child, Until Death Do We Meet Again
The Guess Who, The Future IS What It Used to Be
Hawkwind, Road to Utopia
Joni Mitchell, Both Sides Now: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 (Blu-ray)
Richard Thompson, 13 Rivers
Steve Forbert, The Magic Tree
Twisted Sister, You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll (reissue)
Uriah Heep, Living the Dream
Sept. 21
Billy Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues
Electric Light Orchestra, The UK Singles Volume One 1972-1978 (vinyl)
Graham Parker, Cloud Symbols
Joe Bonamassa, Redemption
Kix, Fuse 30 Reblown
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Live in Atlantic City
MC5, Total Assault: 50th Anniversary Collection (vinyl)
Marillion, Live in Glasgow (reissue)
Prince, Piano & a Microphone 1983
Ramones, Road To Ruin: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Slash, Living the Dream
Sept. 28
Blackfield, Open Mind: The Best of Blackfield
Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther, Longbranch/Pennywhistle
Golden Earring, Alive … Through the Years 1977-2015
Joe Strummer, Joe Strummer 001 (two-disc set)
Linda Thompson, My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m On the Stage
Phil Collins, Plays Well With Others
REO Speedwagon, The Early Years 1971-1977 (eight-disc box)
Rod Stewart, Blood Red Roses
Pink Floyd, A Foot in the Door: The Best of Pink Floyd (vinyl)
Tom Petty, An American Treasure (four-disc box)
Tony Joe White, Bad Mouthin'
Coming in October
High on Fire, Electric Messiah
Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (three-disc set)
Elvis Costello, Look Now
Peter Holsapple and Alex Chilton, The Death of Rock
Ace Frehley, Spaceman
Whitesnake, Unzipped (acoustic box set)