‘Alone With Chrissie Hynde’ Documentary Gets DVD Release

The Pretenders frontwoman tells it like it is in the documentary Alone With Chrissie Hynde , which is set for a May 25 release on DVD and in digital formats.

The documentary was originally broadcast on the BBC and seen in theaters last year, but the home-video version will include a bonus full-length Pretenders concert from 1981.

The Ohio native is shown in her hometown of Akron, as well as on the road in Nashville and New York City, and abroad in London and Paris in the film. It also features footage of the band during the recording of 2016's Alone album, as well as scenes of Hynde in some of her natural habitats — including in her homes around the world, amid her paintings, out shopping for clothes and even wandering a hometown cemetery.

No matter where she is, Hynde shares shoughts and philosophies about music and life. "It’s about feeling like you actually know what you’re doing for an hour, the rest of the time you’re bumbling around trying to make sense of your life," Hynde reflects on touring in the documentary.

The bonus concert features the original Pretenders lineup of Hynde, drummer Martin Chambers, bassist Pete Farndon and guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and was filmed in Germany for the music TV series Rockpalast.

Following a run of new Pretenders tour dates that begin on June 23 in Pasadena, Calif., Hynde will publish an art book, Adding the Blue , in September. The book includes 200 of her original paintings.