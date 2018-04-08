Don Henley Buys $2.2 Million West Hollywood House

When the Eagles come off the road from their lengthy North American tour, Don Henley could be finding himself in new digs. He's reportedly purchased a place in West Hollywood, Calif., for $2.212 million, more than the listing price of $1.85 million. You can see pictures of it below.

Although the address was not disclosed, according to Variety , the Spanish bungalow sits on a "plum street," with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,800 square feet. The house was built in the '20s, and its retained its original period design as it's been updated for modern living. The master bedroom features customized closets with opaque glass panels, while its adjacent bathroom has a double-sink, freestanding tub, glass shower and skylight.

The living room contains oak floorboards and a restored fireplace, with an archway leading into the dining room and French doors that open up to the second bedroom. A third bedroom is accessed via the family room.

Variety adds that Henley already has two other houses: a 3.6-acre compound in Dallas with a 16,000-square-foot mansion that serves as his primary residences and a 40-acre property in Malibu. The listing was found at EXP Realty .

The Eagles kicked off their current tour, their first prolonged set of dates since the 2016 death of Glenn Frey , on March 12 in Indianapolis. Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon have been brought into the fold to cover his parts. By the time it wraps up at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 20, they will have played 52 shows in 45 cities across North America.