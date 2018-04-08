We’ve come a long way from Game of Thrones keeping battles offscreen, but Season 8 is going all out. New set reports indicate the HBO drama more than doubled its shooting time for fan-favorites like “ Battle of the Bastards ,” and is only getting started.

According to Watchers on The Wall , assistant director Jonathan Quinlan posted a since-deleted thank-you note to crew for “55 straight nights” of shooting one single episode at the show’s Moneyglass set in Toome and the Magheramorne green screen. That’s close to two and a half months of shooting, which exceeds double the production time of Game of Thrones ’ previous battle record (and likely sets a record for TV overall). WoTW calls it “the biggest, most expensive action scene we’ve ever seen on TV,” though it’s said that another battle at King’s Landing might outdo it.

Elsewhere of Game of Thrones Season 8, relatively few details have leaked beyond the Golden Company casting of Into the Badlands star Marc Rissman , or confirmed reports of a 2019 premiere . Other unconfirmed reports allege multiple filmed endings to prevent leaks , destruction of familiar locales , upgrades to the undead army and more. Several reports have also suggested major characters won’t return , as well that certain others will have elevated roles .

We’ll have more Game of Thrones Season 8 intel on the long road to 2019, so stay tuned.