Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man

A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022.

Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.

In a written release the NYSP says the results of their preliminary investigation determined that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Sean A. Tucker of Olean, New York, "made race-based threats to cause physical harm to the complainant."

A warrant was issued and police say Tucker was arrested on Monday, "August 1, 2022. At the time of arrest, approximately .53 grams of methamphetamine was located in Tucker’s possession."

Tucker faces the following charges:

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

After arraignment, Tucker was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date this month (August 2022).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

