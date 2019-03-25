I went to high school in New Jersey, but I must have gone to one in the not-cool part of New Jersey. Because I was in the Drama Club for four years, and we never did anything like what you are about to witness.

I give you North Bergen High School’s stage production of Alien . Yes, that Alien . The Ridley Scott Alien . And it looks — absolutely incredible?

You want video? There’s video. (There’s even a trailer above!) Watch for yourself:

Here’s even more footage. When I was in high school, we did Guys and Dolls and the entire set was a crudely painted backdrop. This high school built the freaking Nostromo and a convincing xenomorph!

Okay, that’s it. I know the show is only supposed to run for a weekend, but this sucker needs to come to Broadway. And they need to do Aliens next. I need to see an entire high school auditorium filled with aliens crawling on the ceiling, and I need it stat. My hats off to all the students and teachers of North Bergen High School. Keep on being way cooler than I was in high school.